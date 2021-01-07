Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $17.45 million and $5.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00039205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00282686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.03 or 0.02663584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012583 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.