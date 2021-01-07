Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.44

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 17473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.