Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 2,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,501. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

