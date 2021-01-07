Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Financial Survey

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19% Microbot Medical N/A -28.95% -26.60%

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 172.01 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -3.33 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.42%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.10%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 37 issued/allowed patents and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

