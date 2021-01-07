Autonio Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $137,467.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

