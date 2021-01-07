AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Trading Up 5.2%

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 106,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 186,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AutoWeb stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

