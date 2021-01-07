Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $346.71 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00011579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $346.71 million and approximately $57.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 59% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

