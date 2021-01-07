Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.17

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 50131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,610,457 shares of company stock valued at $909,731,116. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $45,258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Avantor by 49.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

