Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.31

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.31 and traded as low as $116.00. Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 53,473 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.31. The company has a market cap of £72.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.53.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

