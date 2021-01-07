Aventus Reaches Market Cap of $611,153.71 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $611,153.71 and $89,760.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

