Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given Buy Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had their “buy” rating reiterated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $163.20. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 237,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.