Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given Buy Rating by Smith Barney Citigroup Analysts

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had their “buy” rating reiterated by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.08.
AVY stock traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $163.20. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $158.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87.
In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 237,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
