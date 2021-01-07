Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $149.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $158.05 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $158.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

