AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $895.00

AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 895 ($11.69) and last traded at GBX 887.75 ($11.60), with a volume of 4944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.56).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 837.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £935.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.63%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

