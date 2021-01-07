Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.27

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as high as $35.60. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 75,932 shares traded.

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

