AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Up 5.1%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.75. 413,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 289,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho upped their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.