Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.53

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 10267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

