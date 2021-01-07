Axie Infinity Market Cap Achieves $36.39 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,988,743 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

