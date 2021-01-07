AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading Up 5%

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 172,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 226,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The stock has a market cap of $787.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

