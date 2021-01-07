Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

AXNX stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $405,814.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,518.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

