B. Riley Increases Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target to $6.75

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $260.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.