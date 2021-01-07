B. Riley Raises HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $42.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $816.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.16.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

