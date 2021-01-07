B. Riley Raises L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $19.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

FSTR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $20.51.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $118.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 530.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

