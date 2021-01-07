B. Riley Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $52.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.22. 1,503,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,271,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Kenausis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,072,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,675.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock valued at $75,337,094 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

