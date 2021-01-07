B. Riley Raises WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $29.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

