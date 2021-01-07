Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) a €73.00 Price Target

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.63 ($81.91).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) alerts:

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €68.55 ($80.65). 64,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €63.83 and its 200 day moving average is €64.22. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.