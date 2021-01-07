BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Hits $4.16 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $32,460.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00312525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.64 or 0.02857466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

