Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.63. 229,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 435,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.