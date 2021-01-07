Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Badger Meter worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

BMI stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

