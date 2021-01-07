Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.98

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $246.98 and traded as high as $279.80. Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at $278.20, with a volume of 946,787 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

