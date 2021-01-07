Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.47

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $4.37. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 14,762 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.