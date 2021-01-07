BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.37. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 255,540 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.06.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

