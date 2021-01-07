Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

