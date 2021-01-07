Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,134.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.82), with a volume of 230910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,128 ($14.74).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.

About Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

