Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,087.84

Shares of Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,087.84 and traded as high as $1,128.00. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) shares last traded at $1,128.00, with a volume of 212,973 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.62. The company has a quick ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

About Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.