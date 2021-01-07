Barclays Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Underweight

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.
NYSE:BIG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
