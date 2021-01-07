Barclays Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Underweight

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 74.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

