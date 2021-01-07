Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,885. Barclays has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 12.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.