Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 160 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.21 ($2.11).

Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 156.12 ($2.04). 60,884,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,510,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

