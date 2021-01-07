Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 160 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 227 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.21 ($2.11).

Shares of BARC traded up GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 156.12 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 60,884,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,510,109. The company has a market cap of £27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.69. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.80 ($2.41).

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

