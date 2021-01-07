Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 7.3%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 48,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 165,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$37.31 million and a PE ratio of -14.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

About Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

