Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $550.41

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $550.41 and traded as high as $683.00. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $673.40, with a volume of 5,248,740 shares trading hands.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.38 ($8.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 646.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 550.41.

In other Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

