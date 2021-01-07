Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

