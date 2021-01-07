Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $3.19 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $289,311.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00448036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00056181 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 6,842,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,982,423 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

