Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.50

Shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) (LON:BSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 136640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Base Resources Limited (BSE.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.28. The company has a market cap of £205.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

