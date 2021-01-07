Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Shares Up 7.7%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.00. 201,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 144,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

