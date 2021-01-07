Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.17. 80,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

