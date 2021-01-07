Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.01.

Get Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) alerts:

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.87. 6,396,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,918,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Baytex Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.07.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.