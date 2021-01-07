BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.50

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 1128255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.35).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.66.

In related news, insider Justin Stebbing acquired 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

