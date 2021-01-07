BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.03

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and traded as high as $176.80. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) shares last traded at $174.80, with a volume of 620,163 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.46.

In related news, insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

