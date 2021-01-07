Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $8,611.61 and $19.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00283148 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

