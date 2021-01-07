Beam One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.49 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Beam has a market cap of $24.59 million and $8.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. In the last week, Beam has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1,110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,400,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.